Value Partners Group (OTCMKTS:VPGLF) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Value Partners Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VPGLF – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 2.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.20 and last traded at $0.20. 4,092 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 5,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.
Value Partners Group Price Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.26.
Value Partners Group Company Profile
Value Partners Group Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages separate client focused portfolios. The firm manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, alternative portfolios, and quantitative investment solutions. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Value Partners Group
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- High-Yield Texas Instruments Could Hit New Highs Soon
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Pagaya Technologies: An AI Fintech That Insiders Are Buying
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Higher Oil Prices Could Give NextEra’s Stock Earnings a Boost
Receive News & Ratings for Value Partners Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Value Partners Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.