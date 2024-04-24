Value Partners Group (OTCMKTS:VPGLF) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Value Partners Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VPGLF – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 2.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.20 and last traded at $0.20. 4,092 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 5,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

Value Partners Group Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.26.

Value Partners Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Value Partners Group Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages separate client focused portfolios. The firm manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, alternative portfolios, and quantitative investment solutions. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Value Partners Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Value Partners Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.