WisdomTree 7-10 Year Laddered Treasury Fund (NASDAQ:USIN) Declares Dividend of $0.19

WisdomTree 7-10 Year Laddered Treasury Fund (NASDAQ:USIN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a dividend of 0.185 per share on Monday, April 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 24th.

WisdomTree 7-10 Year Laddered Treasury Fund Stock Down 0.7 %

USIN traded down $0.32 on Wednesday, hitting $48.32. 448 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,200. WisdomTree 7-10 Year Laddered Treasury Fund has a 12 month low of $48.27 and a 12 month high of $50.01.

Get WisdomTree 7-10 Year Laddered Treasury Fund alerts:

WisdomTree 7-10 Year Laddered Treasury Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

The WisdomTree 7-10 Year Laddered Treasury Fund (USIN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an equally weighted index comprised of US Treasurys maturing between 7-10 years. USIN was launched on Mar 14, 2024 and is issued by WisdomTree.

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree 7-10 Year Laddered Treasury Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree 7-10 Year Laddered Treasury Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.