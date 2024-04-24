WisdomTree 7-10 Year Laddered Treasury Fund (NASDAQ:USIN) Declares Dividend of $0.19

WisdomTree 7-10 Year Laddered Treasury Fund (NASDAQ:USIN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a dividend of 0.185 per share on Monday, April 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 24th.
WisdomTree 7-10 Year Laddered Treasury Fund Stock Down 0.7 %
USIN traded down $0.32 on Wednesday, hitting $48.32. 448 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,200. WisdomTree 7-10 Year Laddered Treasury Fund has a 12 month low of $48.27 and a 12 month high of $50.01.
WisdomTree 7-10 Year Laddered Treasury Fund Company Profile
