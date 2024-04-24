WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 24th.

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund Stock Down 0.7 %

HYZD traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.88. The stock had a trading volume of 34,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,376. WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund has a 52 week low of $20.10 and a 52 week high of $22.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.61.

Get WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund alerts:

About WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund

(Get Free Report)

Read More

The WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (HYZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a long\u002Fshort net-zero duration bond index that’s long US high-yield issues and short Treasury futures. HYZD was launched on Dec 18, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.