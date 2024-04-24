Witan Investment Trust (LON:WTAN) Hits New 52-Week High at $254.00

Witan Investment Trust plc (LON:WTAN – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 254 ($3.14) and last traded at GBX 250.50 ($3.09), with a volume of 821728 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 251 ($3.10).

Witan Investment Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 245.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 234.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.50. The stock has a market cap of £1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,047.92 and a beta of 0.74.

Witan Investment Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a GBX 1.69 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is a boost from Witan Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. Witan Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,500.00%.

About Witan Investment Trust

Witan Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Witan Investment Services Limited. The fund is co-managed by Artemis Investment Management LLP, Lindsell Train Limited, Heronbridge Investment Management LLP, MFS International (UK) Limited, Veritas Asset Management LLP, Lansdowne Partners (UK) LLP, Marathon Asset Management, LLP, Matthews International Capital Management, LLC, Trilogy Global Advisors, LLC, Pzena Investment Management LLC, Tweedy, Browne Company LLC, and GQG Partners, LLC.

