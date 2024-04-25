Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Acquired by Lyell Wealth Management LP

Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,197 shares during the quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $6,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DLR. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 528.6% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DLR traded up $2.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $140.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,612,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,959,140. The stock has a market cap of $43.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.34, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.54. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.33 and a 12 month high of $154.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.48.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 164.31%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DLR. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 3,400 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total transaction of $494,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,224,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Featured Articles

