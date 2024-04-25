Acuitas Investments LLC Boosts Stock Position in Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH)

Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,455 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC owned approximately 0.63% of Biglari worth $2,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BH. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Biglari during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Biglari by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 447 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Biglari in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Biglari by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Biglari in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $382,000. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Sardar Biglari acquired 1,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $180.61 per share, with a total value of $306,675.78. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,267,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,923,716.83. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 10,574 shares of company stock worth $2,392,064. 71.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Biglari Stock Performance

NYSE:BH traded down $1.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $200.19. 2,277 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,550. Biglari Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.01 and a twelve month high of $218.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $456.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $186.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.99.

Biglari (NYSE:BH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, February 24th. The restaurant operator reported $154.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Biglari had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 15.04%. The company had revenue of $90.67 million during the quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Biglari from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Biglari from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Biglari Company Profile

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. It owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. The company also engages in underwriting commercial trucking insurance; selling physical damage and non-trucking liability insurance to truckers; and providing property and casualty insurance.

