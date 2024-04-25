Disciplined Equity Management Inc. Purchases 400 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Disciplined Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 44.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Disciplined Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BIP Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 141.5% in the fourth quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 6,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 3,748 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Chevron by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 66,851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,971,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 177,347 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,453,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 80,820 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,055,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 27,141 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total transaction of $448,252.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,184.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Performance

Chevron stock traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $163.69. The company had a trading volume of 7,607,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,448,613. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $139.62 and a 12-month high of $171.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $156.14 and its 200-day moving average is $151.75. The company has a market capitalization of $304.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.12.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.26. Chevron had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $47.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.58 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on CVX. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.75.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

