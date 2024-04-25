The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Lyell Wealth Management LP

Lyell Wealth Management LP lowered its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,909 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 4,768 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. BIP Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 104,318 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $9,419,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Wynn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $1,540,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 88.1% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 6,170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 2,890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

DIS traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $113.95. The company had a trading volume of 6,149,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,901,535. The company has a market cap of $209.02 billion, a PE ratio of 70.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.15 and a 200-day moving average of $99.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $78.73 and a 1-year high of $123.74.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $23.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.71 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.52%.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $226,405.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at $536,448. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.08.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

