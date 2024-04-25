Insider Selling: Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Insider Sells 15,948 Shares of Stock

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) insider Kendall A. Kowalski sold 15,948 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.47, for a total transaction of $214,819.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,102 shares in the company, valued at $284,243.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ HBAN traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,602,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,782,875. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.23. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1-year low of $9.13 and a 1-year high of $14.07.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 11.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 55.86%.

HBAN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huntington Bancshares

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HBAN. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter worth $29,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 140.9% during the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 2,378 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

