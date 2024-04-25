Lyell Wealth Management LP Purchases 288 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 34.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,634,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,470,187,000 after acquiring an additional 5,063,767 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11.1% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 11,206,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,980,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,400 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,445,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,315,971,000 after acquiring an additional 33,773 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,106,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,256,090,000 after acquiring an additional 164,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 43.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,484,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $792,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,520 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWM traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $197.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,037,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,281,246. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $161.67 and a 12 month high of $211.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $191.48.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

