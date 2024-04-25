Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Plans Dividend of $1.14 (OTCMKTS:MURGY)

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be given a dividend of 1.1351 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th.
Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Stock Down 1.7 %
Shares of MURGY stock opened at $45.98 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.54 and its 200 day moving average is $43.33. The stock has a market cap of $62.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.95. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has a twelve month low of $34.70 and a twelve month high of $49.79.
Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Company Profile
