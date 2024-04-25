Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Plans Dividend of $1.14 (OTCMKTS:MURGY)

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be given a dividend of 1.1351 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of MURGY stock opened at $45.98 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.54 and its 200 day moving average is $43.33. The stock has a market cap of $62.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.95. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has a twelve month low of $34.70 and a twelve month high of $49.79.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Company Profile

Further Reading

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. It also offers life and health reinsurance solutions, such as digital underwriting and advanced analytics solutions, health insurance management system, financial market risks, financing, portfolio risk management, digitalized investment-linked solution, MIRA digital suite, MIRA POS, MIRApply insured and physician, claims risk adjustment, CLARA plus, data analytics, underwriting and claims, medical research, capital management, and health market.

