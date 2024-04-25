Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PVCT) Short Interest Down 67.2% in April

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PVCT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,600 shares, a drop of 67.2% from the March 31st total of 190,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 461,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Provectus Biopharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.2 %
OTCMKTS:PVCT traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.20. 251,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289,478. Provectus Biopharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $0.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.13.
About Provectus Biopharmaceuticals
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Provectus Biopharmaceuticals
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Hasbro’s Management Made All the Right Calls This Quarter
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Caterpillar’s Market Reset Isn’t Over: Get Ready for Lower Prices
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Power Surge: Utilities Sector’s Resilience Shines
Receive News & Ratings for Provectus Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provectus Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.