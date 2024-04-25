Semanteon Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Semanteon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,269,000. CrowdStrike makes up approximately 0.9% of Semanteon Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,717,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,463,451,000 after buying an additional 150,898 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,340,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,938,000 after buying an additional 1,581,796 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 124.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,973,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,516,000 after buying an additional 2,757,251 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,768,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,482,000 after buying an additional 419,619 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,864,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,082,000 after buying an additional 147,757 shares during the period. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total value of $331,990.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,136 shares in the company, valued at $11,773,108.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.79, for a total value of $1,235,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 208,961 shares in the company, valued at $64,525,067.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total transaction of $331,990.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,136 shares in the company, valued at $11,773,108.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 223,544 shares of company stock valued at $72,113,932. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Shares of CRWD traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $298.02. 1,770,860 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,547,484. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $115.67 and a one year high of $365.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $315.21 and a 200 day moving average of $267.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 827.83, a PEG ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.05.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The business had revenue of $845.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.08 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CRWD shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $371.87.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

