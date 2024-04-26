36,293 Shares in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Acquired by Stanley Laman Group Ltd.

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 36,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,484,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Service Co. International during the third quarter worth $36,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Service Co. International by 204.1% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Service Co. International by 125.5% during the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Service Co. International by 45.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Service Co. International during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SCI traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.74. The company had a trading volume of 613,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 820,952. The company has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Service Co. International has a 1-year low of $52.89 and a 1-year high of $75.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.52.

Service Co. International ( NYSE:SCI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 13.11%. Service Co. International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is 32.95%.

In other Service Co. International news, VP Steven A. Tidwell sold 45,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total transaction of $3,469,402.85. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 54,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,099,922.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 16,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.20, for a total transaction of $1,197,076.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 988,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,359,953. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Steven A. Tidwell sold 45,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total value of $3,469,402.85. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 54,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,099,922.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 202,675 shares of company stock valued at $15,066,906 over the last quarter. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on SCI shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Service Co. International from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Service Co. International from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.00.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses. The company also provides professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles; arranging and directing services; and removal, preparation, embalming, cremation, memorialization, and travel protection, as well as catering services.

