Azimut Exploration (CVE:AZM) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.61

Azimut Exploration Inc. (CVE:AZM – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.61 and last traded at C$0.61, with a volume of 84958 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.64.

Azimut Exploration Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of C$53.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.00 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Get Azimut Exploration alerts:

Azimut Exploration (CVE:AZM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The mining company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.09 million for the quarter.

About Azimut Exploration

Azimut Exploration Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, base metals, chromium, nickel, diamond, tellurium, bismuth, tungsten, tin, molybdenum, rhenium, indium, rare earth elements, uranium, zinc, silver, cobalt, and platinum group elements.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Azimut Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azimut Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.