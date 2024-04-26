Iconic Minerals (CVE:ICM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.02

Iconic Minerals Ltd. (CVE:ICM – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 14000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
Iconic Minerals Trading Down 25.0 %
The company has a market cap of C$2.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.42, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.03.
About Iconic Minerals
Iconic Minerals Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold and lithium properties in Nevada and Canada. The company holds a 50% interest in the Midas South located in Elko County, Nevada; and 50% interests in the New Pass project located in Churchill County, Nevada.
