Cascadero Copper (CVE:CCD) Hits New 12-Month High at $0.01

Cascadero Copper Co. (CVE:CCD – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 502000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

Cascadero Copper Trading Up 25.0 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.01 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.01. The company has a market cap of C$3.00 million, a P/E ratio of -3.33 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.60, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 0.66.

About Cascadero Copper

Cascadero Copper Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in Argentina. The company explores for cesium, silver, zinc, lead, gold, uranium, copper, tellurium, tin, molybdenum, iron, and rubidium ores. It holds interests in 27 mineral properties located in the northern area of the Argentine Puna.

