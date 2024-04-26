Rosslyn Data Technologies (LON:RDT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $9.30

Shares of Rosslyn Data Technologies plc (LON:RDT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 9.30 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 9.30 ($0.11), with a volume of 54 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.75 ($0.12).

Rosslyn Data Technologies Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.57. The company has a market cap of £1.72 million, a PE ratio of -123.69 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 12.07 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 13.90.

About Rosslyn Data Technologies

Rosslyn Data Technologies plc engages in the development and provision of data analytics software, data capture, data mining, and workflow management in the United Kingdom, Europe, and the United States. It offers Rosslyn Spend Management that enables businesses to automatically aggregate, enhance, and organize structured and unstructured data; Spend Analytics, a navigation and dashboard solution; Supplier Information Management platform for analysis gaps in the procurement provision; and Supplier Performance Management for identifying areas of potential risk within the supply chain and increase procurement's contribution to profitability.

