Sintana Energy (CVE:SEI) Hits New 52-Week High at $1.19

Sintana Energy Inc. (CVE:SEI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.19 and last traded at C$1.13, with a volume of 4027565 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.02.

Sintana Energy Stock Down 5.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of C$276.10 million, a PE ratio of 104.00 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.41.

Get Sintana Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Bruno Maruzzo sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.38, for a total value of C$38,000.00. In other news, Director Douglas Glenn Manner sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.12, for a total transaction of C$224,000.00. Also, Director Bruno Maruzzo sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.38, for a total value of C$38,000.00. Corporate insiders own 18.04% of the company’s stock.

Sintana Energy Company Profile

Sintana Energy Inc engages in petroleum and natural gas exploration and development activities. It holds five onshore and offshore petroleum exploration licenses in Namibia, as well as in Colombia's Magdalena Basin. The company is based in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sintana Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sintana Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.