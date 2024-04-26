Abbrea Capital LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Abbrea Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,342 shares during the quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $1,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Q3 Asset Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,743,000. Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 10,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 63.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,760,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246,323 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 5,121.9% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,336,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,434,000 after purchasing an additional 6,215,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Efficient Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC now owns 536,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,907,000 after purchasing an additional 26,754 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.51. 256,750 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 446,361. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 1 year low of $63.44 and a 1 year high of $76.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.44 and a 200-day moving average of $71.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.87.

About Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

