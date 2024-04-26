Abbrea Capital LLC Grows Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares during the quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 4,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 17,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of IJR traded up $0.79 on Friday, reaching $105.65. The stock had a trading volume of 2,257,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,360,920. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.78 and a 200 day moving average of $102.30. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $87.32 and a twelve month high of $111.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

