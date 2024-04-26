AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.380-0.460 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -0.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $34.3 million-$34.7 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $34.2 million.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of AudioEye in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of AudioEye from $14.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of AudioEye from $10.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ AEYE traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.29. 129,845 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,908. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.36. AudioEye has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $16.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 million. AudioEye had a negative net margin of 14.83% and a negative return on equity of 12.39%. On average, equities analysts forecast that AudioEye will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AudioEye, Inc provides patented, internet content publication, distribution software, and related services to Internet and other media to people regardless of their device, location, or disabilities in the United States. Its software and services enable conversion of digital content into accessible formats and allows for real time distribution to end users on any Internet connected device.

