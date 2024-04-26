Laramide Resources Ltd. (TSE:LAM) Director Acquires C$13,800.00 in Stock

Laramide Resources Ltd. (TSE:LAM – Get Free Report) Director Marc Charles Henderson acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,800.00.

Marc Charles Henderson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 29th, Marc Charles Henderson sold 10,000 shares of Laramide Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.82, for a total value of C$8,200.00.

On Tuesday, February 27th, Marc Charles Henderson sold 30,000 shares of Laramide Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.81, for a total transaction of C$24,300.00.

Laramide Resources Price Performance

LAM traded up C$0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching C$0.71. 77,211 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,071. Laramide Resources Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$0.34 and a 12-month high of C$0.92. The company has a market cap of C$162.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.73.

About Laramide Resources

Laramide Resources Ltd. engages in the mining, exploration, and development of uranium assets in Australia, Canada, and the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Church rock uranium project, the Crownpoint uranium project, the La Jara Mesa Uranium project, and the La Sal Uranium project located in the United States; and the Westmoreland Uranium project and the Murphy uranium project located in Australia.

