The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by Syon Capital LLC

Syon Capital LLC grew its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 63.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,032 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,737 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DIS. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 0.7% in the third quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,514 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 3,583 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 24,096 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 3.2% in the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 3,894 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of DIS traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $112.73. 6,292,904 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,784,819. The firm has a market cap of $206.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $78.73 and a 12 month high of $123.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $114.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.46.

Walt Disney Cuts Dividend

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $23.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.71 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 3.36%. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is 18.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DIS. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.08.

Read Our Latest Report on DIS

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $226,405.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,448. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.