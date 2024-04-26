International Paper (NYSE:IP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS.

International Paper Stock Performance

International Paper stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.83. The company had a trading volume of 5,983,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,987,529. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. International Paper has a 52 week low of $29.00 and a 52 week high of $41.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.68 and a 200-day moving average of $35.81. The firm has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.82 and a beta of 0.99.

Get International Paper alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at International Paper

In other International Paper news, SVP James P. Jr. Royalty sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $201,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,414,708. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 8,800 shares of company stock valued at $310,438 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of International Paper from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of International Paper in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Argus downgraded shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.13.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on International Paper

International Paper Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.