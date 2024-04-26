Abbrea Capital LLC Has $1.50 Million Stock Position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW)

Abbrea Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GSEW. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $996,000. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 48,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 11,675 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 117,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,904,000 after purchasing an additional 12,951 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $9,100,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,680,000.

Get Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:GSEW traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.02. 29,944 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $644.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.21.

Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSEW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US large-cap stocks. GSEW was launched on Sep 12, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSEW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.