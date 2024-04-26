Abbrea Capital LLC Has $3.27 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Abbrea Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,836 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Eukles Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 126.9% during the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 280.5% in the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

IVV traded up $4.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $510.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,644,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,840,083. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $405.54 and a twelve month high of $527.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $513.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $480.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $437.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

