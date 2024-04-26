Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Shares Gap Down to $80.26

Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $80.26, but opened at $74.04. Allison Transmission shares last traded at $75.78, with a volume of 317,692 shares traded.

ALSN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Allison Transmission from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Allison Transmission from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Allison Transmission from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Allison Transmission from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allison Transmission has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.25.

The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.23.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 60.35% and a net margin of 22.17%. The business had revenue of $789.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.37 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. This is an increase from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.44%.

In other Allison Transmission news, CEO David S. Graziosi sold 76,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $5,385,761.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,855,053.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David S. Graziosi sold 76,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $5,385,761.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,855,053.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Dana Jh Pittard sold 2,686 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $195,648.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,143 shares in the company, valued at $374,616.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 87,843 shares of company stock worth $6,244,562. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Allison Transmission by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,813 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Allison Transmission by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 706 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 0.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,447 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,229 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 4.6% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,774 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

