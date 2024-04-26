Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF Announces Dividend of $0.03 (NASDAQ:COWS)

Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:COWS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 25th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.0264 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th.

Shares of COWS stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.14. 3,630 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,682. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.64. The firm has a market cap of $15.76 million, a PE ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.02. Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF has a 1-year low of $23.00 and a 1-year high of $29.99.

The Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF (COWS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Kelly US Cash Flow Dividend Leaders index. The fund is passively managed to invest on US companies with high free cash flow yield and dividend growth. Holdings are weighted based on a modified equal-weight basis COWS was launched on Sep 13, 2023 and is issued by Amplify Investments.

