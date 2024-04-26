Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF Announces Dividend of $0.03 (NASDAQ:COWS)

Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:COWS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 25th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.0264 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th.
Shares of COWS stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.14. 3,630 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,682. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.64. The firm has a market cap of $15.76 million, a PE ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.02. Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF has a 1-year low of $23.00 and a 1-year high of $29.99.
