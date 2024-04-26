Amplify Cash Flow High Income ETF (NASDAQ:HCOW) Declares $0.18 Dividend

Amplify Cash Flow High Income ETF (NASDAQ:HCOW – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 25th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be given a dividend of 0.1757 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th.

Amplify Cash Flow High Income ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

HCOW traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $25.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 451 shares, compared to its average volume of 603. Amplify Cash Flow High Income ETF has a 12 month low of $23.16 and a 12 month high of $28.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.34.

About Amplify Cash Flow High Income ETF

The Amplify Cash Flow High Income ETF (HCOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-fund, that invests in US stocks of large- and mid-cap companies while using a naked call option writing strategy to potentially generate additional income.

