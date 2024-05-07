Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Buys 4,925 Shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC grew its position in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) by 75.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,480 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,925 shares during the quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $2,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the third quarter worth $44,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

Inspire Medical Systems Stock Performance

NYSE:INSP traded down $5.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $245.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,052,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,209. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of -331.93 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $214.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.93. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.27 and a 52 week high of $330.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Inspire Medical Systems ( NYSE:INSP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.53. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 3.93% and a negative net margin of 3.39%. The firm had revenue of $192.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp began coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $278.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Friday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $272.20.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Inspire Medical Systems

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.09, for a total value of $8,203,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,055,619.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Inspire Medical Systems news, CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.09, for a total transaction of $8,203,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,055,619.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Randy Ban sold 12,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.37, for a total value of $2,267,075.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,029 shares in the company, valued at $561,485.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,371 shares of company stock valued at $15,664,278 over the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Inspire Medical Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.