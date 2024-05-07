Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Acquires Shares of 11,665 Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,665 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,737,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Herc by 213.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 235 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Herc by 576.1% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 311 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Herc by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 359 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Herc during the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Herc during the 3rd quarter valued at about $173,000. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HRI shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Herc from $117.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Herc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Herc from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Tamir Peres sold 3,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.10, for a total value of $564,009.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,560,647.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Tamir Peres sold 3,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.10, for a total value of $564,009.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,560,647.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Aaron Birnbaum sold 5,844 shares of Herc stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.33, for a total transaction of $890,216.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,347,180.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Herc Stock Performance

HRI stock traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $147.99. 154,292 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,875. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.53 and a 12 month high of $171.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $158.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.27.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The transportation company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.29 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $831.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.06 million. Herc had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 28.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.44 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 14.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Herc Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is an increase from Herc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. Herc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.97%.

Herc Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

Featured Stories

