Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Lowers Position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC reduced its stake in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) by 79.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143,710 shares during the quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings in YETI were worth $1,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of YETI by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of YETI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Shelton Capital Management bought a new position in shares of YETI during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of YETI in the third quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Pegasus Partners Ltd. bought a new stake in YETI in the third quarter worth $207,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on YETI. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of YETI from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of YETI from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of YETI in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on YETI from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on YETI from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, YETI has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

YETI Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE YETI traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,978,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,635,610. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.26. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.88 and a 52 week high of $54.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.75 and its 200-day moving average is $42.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $519.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.99 million. YETI had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 27.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts expect that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About YETI

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

