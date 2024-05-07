Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Sells 18,885 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC reduced its stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 76.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,780 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 18,885 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $1,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EME. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in EMCOR Group by 83.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 136 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in EMCOR Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in EMCOR Group by 182.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 195 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in EMCOR Group in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on EME shares. KeyCorp assumed coverage on EMCOR Group in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Friday, March 22nd.

Insider Activity

In other EMCOR Group news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.65, for a total transaction of $1,917,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 219,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,010,701.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group Stock Up 0.9 %

EME stock traded up $3.49 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $375.46. The company had a trading volume of 474,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,321. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $340.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $263.00. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.49 and a 12 month high of $377.80. The stock has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53 and a beta of 1.07.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $4.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $1.25. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 30.38% and a net margin of 5.48%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 16.1 EPS for the current year.

EMCOR Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 15th. This is a positive change from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.60%.

EMCOR Group Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

