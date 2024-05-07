Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Buys New Shares in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 4,585 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,184,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Fielder Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth approximately $293,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 10,120.6% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,475 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 3,441 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, First National Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on AXON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Axon Enterprise from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.00.

AXON stock traded down $14.91 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $312.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,021,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,590. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $309.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $266.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $23.60 billion, a PE ratio of 134.54 and a beta of 0.91. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1-year low of $175.37 and a 1-year high of $329.87.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.20. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 11.14%. The business had revenue of $460.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

