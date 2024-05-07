Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Shares Sold by Lisanti Capital Growth LLC

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 80.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,225 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 37,765 shares during the quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $1,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,163 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 174,580 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,552,000 after purchasing an additional 15,557 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 119,755 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,842,000 after purchasing an additional 20,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $346,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on WMS shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $138.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.13.

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WMS traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $168.05. The stock had a trading volume of 392,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,383. The company has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.51. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.71 and a 1 year high of $176.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $164.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The construction company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $662.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.69 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 49.79% and a net margin of 17.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is 8.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Drainage Systems

In other news, EVP Michael G. Huebert sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.52, for a total transaction of $1,635,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,199,344. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, EVP Michael G. Huebert sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.52, for a total value of $1,635,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,199,344. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ross M. Jones sold 762,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $124,351,885.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,532,087. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Drainage Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.