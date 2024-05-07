Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Takes $2.11 Million Position in Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 64,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,109,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Cadre as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Cadre in the 4th quarter worth approximately $371,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Cadre by 992.3% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Cadre in the fourth quarter valued at $1,930,000. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cadre during the fourth quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Cadre during the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. Institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cadre

In other news, CEO Warren B. Kanders sold 1,438,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $50,334,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,184,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,472,130. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 49.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CDRE shares. Raymond James cut Cadre from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of Cadre in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Cadre from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target (up from $38.00) on shares of Cadre in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Cadre from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.25.

Cadre Trading Down 0.6 %

CDRE traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.38. 205,327 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 247,116. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.35. Cadre Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.13 and a 12-month high of $39.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.19 and a 200 day moving average of $33.35.

Cadre (NYSE:CDRE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.11. Cadre had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The company had revenue of $124.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.30 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cadre Holdings, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Cadre Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Cadre’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.31%.

Cadre Company Profile

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It offers body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brand names; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

