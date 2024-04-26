Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Shares Gap Down to $25.15

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $25.15, but opened at $23.91. Avantor shares last traded at $23.77, with a volume of 2,616,535 shares.

Several brokerages have commented on AVTR. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Avantor from $22.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Avantor from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Avantor from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avantor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.71.

Avantor Stock Down 4.8 %

The company has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.59.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 4.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP James Bramwell sold 6,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total value of $151,911.47. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 101,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,476,992.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Avantor by 125.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in Avantor by 565.5% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Avantor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Avantor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 203,100.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

