Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Acquires 30,175 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 49.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,175 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $8,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Syon Capital LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 3,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Emerson Electric by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in Emerson Electric by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 37,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,690,000 after buying an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. Wynn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $444,000. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. increased its position in Emerson Electric by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:EMR traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $109.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,364,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,603,198. The stock has a market cap of $62.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.37. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $76.94 and a one year high of $115.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 69.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 10.94%.

Insider Transactions at Emerson Electric

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $248,973.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,591 shares in the company, valued at $989,599.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on EMR shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on EMR

Emerson Electric Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.