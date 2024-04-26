Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Grows Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 52.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,524 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,441 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned about 0.05% of Moderna worth $20,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MRNA. First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in shares of Moderna during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 4,833.3% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 54.1% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 71.2% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Moderna by 44.9% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.
Moderna Stock Performance
MRNA stock traded up $1.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $107.97. 2,245,667 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,077,747. The firm has a market cap of $41.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 3.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.73. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.55 and a 1-year high of $142.79.
Insider Activity
In other news, CFO James M. Mock sold 647 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.57, for a total value of $61,186.79. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,300 shares in the company, valued at $406,651. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO James M. Mock sold 647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.57, for a total value of $61,186.79. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $406,651. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James M. Mock sold 705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total transaction of $71,860.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,048 shares in the company, valued at $514,542.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,954 shares of company stock worth $11,533,976 over the last 90 days. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer raised Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Thursday, April 11th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and issued a $86.00 price target (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.49.
About Moderna
Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.
