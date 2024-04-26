Biophytis S.A. (NASDAQ:BPTS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Biophytis S.A. (NASDAQ:BPTS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a decline of 91.0% from the March 31st total of 102,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Biophytis Price Performance

Biophytis has a 12-month low of $8.05 and a 12-month high of $168.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.61.

About Biophytis

Biophytis SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of therapeutics that slow the degenerative processes and improve functional outcomes for patients suffering from age-related diseases. Its therapeutics focuses on targeting and activating key biological resilience pathways that could protect against and counteract the effects of the multiple biological and environmental stresses including inflammatory, oxidative, metabolic, and viral stresses that lead to age-related diseases.

