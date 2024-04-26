Biophytis S.A. (NASDAQ:BPTS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Biophytis S.A. (NASDAQ:BPTS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a decline of 91.0% from the March 31st total of 102,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Biophytis Price Performance
Biophytis has a 12-month low of $8.05 and a 12-month high of $168.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.61.
About Biophytis
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Biophytis
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- 3 Stocks Leading the U.S. Agriculture Comeback
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- How to Use Put Debit Spreads to Profit From Falling Stocks
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Alphabet Changes the Narrative with Its First-Ever Dividend
Receive News & Ratings for Biophytis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biophytis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.