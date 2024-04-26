Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich cut its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 31.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 280,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131,353 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Corteva were worth $13,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 70.6% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its position in Corteva by 234.3% in the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Union Savings Bank lifted its position in Corteva by 58.5% in the third quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on CTVA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 target price (down from $58.00) on shares of Corteva in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Corteva from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Corteva from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Corteva from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corteva has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.29.

Corteva Price Performance

NYSE:CTVA traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,350,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,520,670. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.22 and a fifty-two week high of $61.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $38.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.28 and a 200-day moving average of $50.43.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 7.43%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Corteva’s payout ratio is presently 62.75%.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

