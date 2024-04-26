Cross Staff Investments Inc Acquires 160,000 Shares of The Glimpse Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAR)

Cross Staff Investments Inc grew its stake in The Glimpse Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAR – Free Report) by 800.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 160,000 shares during the quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc owned 1.08% of The Glimpse Group worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in The Glimpse Group by 135.4% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 31,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 18,136 shares in the last quarter. 21.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ VRAR traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $1.15. 7,925 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,948. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.28 and its 200 day moving average is $1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $19.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 2.22. The Glimpse Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.86 and a 52 week high of $6.00.

The Glimpse Group ( NASDAQ:VRAR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The Glimpse Group had a negative return on equity of 146.76% and a negative net margin of 215.51%. The business had revenue of $2.08 million for the quarter.

The Glimpse Group, Inc, a virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) platform company, provides enterprise-focused software, services, and solutions in the United States. It offers QReal, a software that creates and distributes photorealistic 3D interactive digital models and experiences in AR; Immersive Health Group, a VR/AR platform for evidence-based and outcome driven healthcare solutions; and Foretell Reality, a social VR platform for behavioral health, support groups, collaboration, and soft skills training.

