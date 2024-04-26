Yacktman Asset Management LP Has $13.83 Million Stock Position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS)

Yacktman Asset Management LP cut its stake in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 537,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,604 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP owned 0.09% of News worth $13,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in News during the third quarter worth about $48,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of News during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in News by 147.7% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 4,028 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in News during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors bought a new position in News during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NWS stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.00. 306,310 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 757,288. News Co. has a 52 week low of $16.49 and a 52 week high of $28.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.35 and a beta of 1.35.

News ( NASDAQ:NWS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. News had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 2.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. News’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

