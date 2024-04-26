Yacktman Asset Management LP Has $1.39 Million Stock Holdings in Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY)

Yacktman Asset Management LP lowered its holdings in Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 235,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP’s holdings in Amplify Energy were worth $1,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Amplify Energy by 11.1% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amplify Energy by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 117,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 3,599 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amplify Energy by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,266 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Amplify Energy by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 72,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 7,220 shares during the period. 42.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amplify Energy alerts:

Amplify Energy Price Performance

Shares of AMPY traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.43. 231,559 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 588,372. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.49 and a 200 day moving average of $6.35. Amplify Energy Corp. has a one year low of $3.56 and a one year high of $8.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amplify Energy ( NYSE:AMPY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.86. Amplify Energy had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 122.36%. The firm had revenue of $78.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.33 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amplify Energy Corp. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 price objective on shares of Amplify Energy in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Amplify Energy in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AMPY

About Amplify Energy

(Free Report)

Amplify Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in Oklahoma, the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and Eagle Ford.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMPY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.