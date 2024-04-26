CV Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVSI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

CV Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVSI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,700 shares, an increase of 145.3% from the March 31st total of 27,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 530,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

CV Sciences Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CVSI traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.04. 78,205 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,877. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.04 and a 200 day moving average of $0.04. CV Sciences has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 million, a P/E ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.62.

CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. CV Sciences had a return on equity of 80.98% and a net margin of 19.38%. The company had revenue of $3.80 million during the quarter.

CV Sciences Company Profile

CV Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells herbal supplements and hemp-based cannabidiol (CBD) in North America. It operates in two segments, Consumer Products and Specialty Pharmaceutical. The company offers its products under the PlusCBD, ProCBD, HappyLane, CVAcute, CVDefense, and PlusCBD Pet brands in the health care market sector, including nutraceutical, beauty care, specialty foods, and pet products through its websites, elect distributors, brick and mortar retailers, and select e-tailers.

