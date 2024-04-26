EQT (NYSE:EQT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. EQT had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 10.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share.

EQT Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of EQT stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.81. The company had a trading volume of 2,238,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,530,227. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.28 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.31 and a 200 day moving average of $38.01. EQT has a 52-week low of $30.84 and a 52-week high of $45.23.

EQT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank upgraded EQT from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com raised EQT to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 target price (down previously from $39.00) on shares of EQT in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on EQT from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on EQT from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.25.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

