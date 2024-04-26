Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.40, Briefing.com reports. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 250.28%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

KMB stock traded down $0.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $135.53. 560,654 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,211,116. Kimberly-Clark has a 52 week low of $116.32 and a 52 week high of $147.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Insider Transactions at Kimberly-Clark

In other news, insider Paula Ramos sold 10,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total value of $1,396,116.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,050.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark T. Smucker purchased 827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $120.98 per share, with a total value of $100,050.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,050.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Paula Ramos sold 10,178 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total value of $1,396,116.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,050.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on KMB. StockNews.com raised Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on KMB

About Kimberly-Clark

(Get Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.