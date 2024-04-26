Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.18), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $146.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.15 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 10.63%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s quarterly revenue was down 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share.

Ethan Allen Interiors Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ETD traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.15. The company had a trading volume of 99,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,902. The firm has a market cap of $740.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.32. Ethan Allen Interiors has a one year low of $24.76 and a one year high of $36.19.

Ethan Allen Interiors Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. This is an increase from Ethan Allen Interiors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a research note on Thursday.

About Ethan Allen Interiors

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery comprising fabric-covered items, such as sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

