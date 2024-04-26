Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Pentair had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS.
Pentair Trading Up 1.5 %
Shares of Pentair stock traded up $1.17 on Friday, hitting $80.37. 169,070 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,634,577. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.20. Pentair has a one year low of $53.88 and a one year high of $85.81.
Pentair Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.47%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Pentair
Pentair Company Profile
Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Pentair
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- 3 Stocks Leading the U.S. Agriculture Comeback
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- How to Use Put Debit Spreads to Profit From Falling Stocks
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Alphabet Changes the Narrative with Its First-Ever Dividend
Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.