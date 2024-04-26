Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Pentair had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS.

Pentair Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Pentair stock traded up $1.17 on Friday, hitting $80.37. 169,070 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,634,577. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.20. Pentair has a one year low of $53.88 and a one year high of $85.81.

Get Pentair alerts:

Pentair Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on PNR shares. Northcoast Research raised Pentair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Pentair from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Pentair from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of Pentair in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pentair presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.93.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Pentair

Pentair Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.